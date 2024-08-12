Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 104,422 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,840,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

