Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDGI. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Insiders have bought a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $285,741 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$36.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$32.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

