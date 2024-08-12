B. Riley Trims Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Target Price to $10.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GNL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,366. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $7,848,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.