AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $74.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 95,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,813. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.