Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Trading Down 2.7 %

AVTBF traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.03. 182,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,286. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.06.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

