Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Trading Down 2.7 %
AVTBF traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.03. 182,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,286. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.06.
