AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Holdings Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $170,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,748,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after buying an additional 119,866 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,247,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,265 shares of company stock valued at $32,066,359. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $168.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,206. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $197.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

