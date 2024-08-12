Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $14,082,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 198,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 454,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,738. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

