Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 392 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,734,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 205.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 222,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. 8,261,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,980. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

