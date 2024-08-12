Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $329,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $128.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

