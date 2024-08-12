Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $26.08 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,351,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.