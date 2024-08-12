Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,815.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,782 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.
SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 79,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $52.41.
About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF
The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.
