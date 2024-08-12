Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the July 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of AUROW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.31. 3,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,918. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

