AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. 4,796,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 36,509,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

