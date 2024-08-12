Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. 674,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $132.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

