ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.06

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.06 and last traded at C$44.06, with a volume of 64754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.55.

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

