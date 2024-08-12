Arweave (AR) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $20.02 or 0.00033954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $31.22 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,958.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.01 or 0.00559730 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067457 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000125 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
