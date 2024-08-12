Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 764,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,192,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.75. 800,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $215.37 and a 1-year high of $290.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,369. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

