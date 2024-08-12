Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Stride stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.47. 177,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

