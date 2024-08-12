Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 681 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.01. 70,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,879. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.49 and a 200 day moving average of $216.97. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

