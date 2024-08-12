Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 14,612 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $596.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,774. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.18. The company has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

