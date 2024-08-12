Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,260 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.0% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,904. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.61.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

