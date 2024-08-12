Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 721,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.26. 452,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,100. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

