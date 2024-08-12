Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 46,246 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of Unum Group worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 168,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,282. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.