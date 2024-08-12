Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 292,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

