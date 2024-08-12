Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $15.75 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 214,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.25% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

