Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $13.92 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 583.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 57,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,678 shares of company stock worth $66,762,300 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.2 %

SNOW stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $122.97. 1,323,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,949. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

