Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,552 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NU were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at $88,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

NYSE NU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,991,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,037,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

