ARPA (ARPA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.97 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, ARPA has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $48.97 million and $7.26 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARPA token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03220081 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $5,788,511.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

