ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $120.72. 2,444,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,788,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARM by 393.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in ARM by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

