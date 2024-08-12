Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 2426879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APLE. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLE

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,830. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.