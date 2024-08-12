Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.32 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00035358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

