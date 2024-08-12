Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.32. 256,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 536,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,707,426. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

