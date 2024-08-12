Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 771 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $512,190,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after acquiring an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $78,001,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $55,425,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $479.93. 326,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,580. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

