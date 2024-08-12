Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,334 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for about 3.0% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. 483,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

