Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 179,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 130.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 242,073 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.26. 129,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

