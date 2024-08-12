Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

7/24/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

7/23/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 154,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

