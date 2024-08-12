Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $13.83

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

