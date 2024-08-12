Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Target Price at $65.86

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.