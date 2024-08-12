Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Price Target at $157.60

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

