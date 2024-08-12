ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a growth of 1,105.0% from the July 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.6 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

Featured Stories

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

