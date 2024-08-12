Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 725,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

