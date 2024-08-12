Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Down 5.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 362,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,497,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.