AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in July

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 844,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,956. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.02.
AmmPower Company Profile
