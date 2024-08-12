AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in July

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 844,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,956. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.02.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

