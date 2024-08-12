American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Roth Mkm

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $739.22 million, a PE ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 2.17. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,909 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

