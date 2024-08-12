Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 2,121,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,987. The stock has a market cap of $507.72 million, a P/E ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Altus Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.