Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMPS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Altus Power Price Performance

NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $3.16. 2,121,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,987. The firm has a market cap of $507.72 million, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altus Power by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altus Power by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 807,071 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $12,589,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $5,298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $3,671,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

