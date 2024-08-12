Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $507.72 million, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

