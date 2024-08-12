Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.90 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $53.90 million and $1.27 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001473 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

