Allurion Technologies (ALUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Allurion Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allurion Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allurion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ALUR stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Allurion Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

