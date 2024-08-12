Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Down 70.3% in July

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Alliance Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Alliance Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AENT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Alliance Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AENT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.